Green Lantern Corps Will be Hal Jordan and John Stewart Lethal Weapon Space Story

In a breaking news announcement, DC Films has confirmed the premise and character plans for its Green Lantern reboot film, Green Lantern Corps.

Fans have been wondering for some time which of the four earth-bound Green Lanterns from DC Comics lore the film will focus on – and now we know. Green Lantern Corps. will focus on Hal Jordan and John Stewart, in what is described as a “Lethal Weapon in space” story premise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Deadline dropped the exclusive on the film’s creative team, which is sure to get DC Comics fans in an uproar (Read why HERE). As for the characters at the center of the film?

Hal Jordan is the most popular and longest-running character in DC Comics Green Latern and Green Latern Corps comics; he was also the featured Lantern in the 2011 Green Lantern movie.

More: Is Ryan Reynolds involved with Green Lantern Corps?

John Stewart is the Green Latern that has had the biggest onscreen impact, as he was the featured Lantern in the 2000s DC Animation Justice League TV series, where he became a big fan-favorite.

The Lethal Weapon comparison (while being awkwardly on-the-nose, racially) is fitting, in this case. Hal Jordan is a ‘devil may care’ cocky plane pilot, while John Stewart is a meticulous and disciplined Marine. The two of them have had many moments of friction on thecomic book page, and with the right casting, could definitely the type of banter and buddy-cop arc that movie fans love to see.

MORE: Green Lantern Corps Will Hal Jordan And John Stewart Lethal Weapon Space Story / Green Lantern Corps Gets Screenwriters / Green Lantern Rumored For Justice League / Justice League: One Year Until Release Day / Zack Snyder Reveals New Look At Wonder Woman In Justice League / Ben Affleck Assembles The Batman League In All Batmen Mashup / Amy Adams Talks Batman V Superman Extended Cut And Justice League