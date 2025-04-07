Peacemaker Season 2 Max Premiere Date Confirmed by James Gunn

After previously teasing Peacemaker‘s Season 2 debut later this year, DC Studios co-president and series creator James Gunn has confirmed when the HBO series will return. DC fans won’t have to wait long as Peacemaker Season 2 is scheduled to arrive at the end of the summer, with Gunn confirming a Thursday, August 21st premiere on Max. Gunn, who wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker Season 2, returned to direct only some of the episodes for the show’s new season. With production happening on Superman and Peacemaker Season 2 at the same time it was tough for Gunn to stay hands on with both DC productions.

“Counting the days until Peace on Earth,” Gunn wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “I just finished the DI & Mix on the Season Premiere yesterday and wow it’s one of my favorite things ever. DC Studios’ #Peacemaker Season 2 coming soon only on @StreamOnMax August 21.”

Counting the days until Peace on Earth. I just finished the DI & Mix on the Season Premiere yesterday and wow it’s one of my favorite things ever. DC Studios’ #Peacemaker Season 2 coming soon only on @StreamOnMax August 21. pic.twitter.com/df3yOcCsdn — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 7, 2025

John Cena returns to star as Christopher Smith aka Peacemaker in the new season of the Max original series. He’s joined by fellow returning cast members Danielle Brooks (Leota Adebayo), Freddie Stroma (Adrian Chase / Vigilante), Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt), Steve Agee (John Economos), Nhut Le (Judomaster), and Robert Patrick August Smith / White Dragon).

“The second season’s much more about the characters and the interconnectivity between the characters and their personal lives,” Gunn previously revealed. “It’s more about Chris Smith than it is about Peacemaker.”

Peacemaker Season 2 will see some new faces being added to the cast including Sol Rodríguez as Sasha Bordeaux, Brey Noelle as Batman villain White Rabbit, and Tim Meadows. In addition, Frank Grillo is set to appear as Rick Flag Sr., his character first seen in the DCU in last year’s Creature Commandos animated series (Grillo will make his live-action DCU debut in Superman just before Peacemaker’s Season 2 debut).

Peacemaker Makes DCU Canon Complicated

Even before the DCU could really get started in earnest, James Gunn has already made big comments about the aspect of continuity within the new movies and how it connects to other DC projects. Though Superman marks a fresh jumping on point and a brand new universe for a lot of their characters, Gunn’s DCU is cherry picking elements from the DCEU universe that it will retain, namely the events of The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker Season 1.

As fans may recall, the Season 1 finale of Peacemaker featured a cameo by the Justice League, specifically the version of the team that included Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and Ezra Miller’s Flash (the only two stars from the Zack Snyder movie to appear in the episode). Body doubles were used for other Justice League members, including Cyborg, Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, but it’s still implied to be the characters seen in films like Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

With David Corenswet taking on the role of Superman in the DCU, and the other roles likely to be recast later, the appearance of the Zack Snyder’s Justice League in Peacemaker presents a major issue. Gunn has clarified that this particular moment from Season 1 of Peacemaker will no longer be treated as canon.

“Now in Creature Commandos, you’ll hear them talk about things that happened in [The] Suicide Squad or Peacemaker,” Gunn previously told IGN. “Well then, those things automatically become canon….“The truth is almost all of Peacemaker is canon with the exception of Justice League… which we will kind of deal with in the next season of Peacemaker.”

Peacemaker Season 2 is set to premiere on MAX on Thursday, August 21.