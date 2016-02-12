Green Lantern Director Has No Interest in Another Superhero Movie and "Shouldnt" Have Made Ryan Reynolds Movie

✖

2011's Green Lantern movie was a flop of tremendous proportions. The film was both a critical and financial failure making a total of $219 million at the box office. Martin Campbell was coming off of the massively successful James Bond film Casino Royale, so Green Lantern looked really good on paper. Campbell hasn't said much about the failure of the film, but he's previously stated that he was done with the superhero genre. Now the director is restating those words and has also revealed that he regrets making the film which starred Ryan Reynolds.

"No, I'm not good at superhero movies," Campbell told Screen Rant. "Green Lantern? People didn't like that movie, and frankly, I shouldn't have done it. I did it because I've never done one. You work just as hard on the movies that really are not successful as you do on the ones that are. I think there are people better qualified than me to do a superhero movie."



Campbell isn't the only person from the production of Green Lantern that hates the film. By now, it's no secret that Reynolds has a certain disdain for the DC Comics movie. The actor has previously live-tweeted the movie and let his hate run rampant, and he's even included some jokes about the film in his second Deadpool movie. Previously, Reynolds discussed how the film introduced him to his wife Blake Lively, and he couldn't help but throw shade at Green Lantern.



"I met Blake on the darkest crease in the anus of the universe called Green Lantern," Reynolds told hosts Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes. "And we were friends and buddies and then, about a year and a half later, we actually went out on a double date, but we were dating separate people...We hung out and kind of, you know, we always kind of kept in touch but sort of casually. And then next thing you know, she was going to Boston. I was going to Boston. So I was like, 'I'll ride with you.' We got on the train and rode together and then I was just begging her to sleep with me."



Campbell directed the film based on script from Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Michael Greene. The film starred Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Taika Waititi, Angela Bassett, Peter Saarsgaard, Tim Robbins and Mark Strong as the villainous Sinestro. The film is available for digital download and for streaming via HBO Max and Netflix.



