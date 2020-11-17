Green Lantern HBO Max Series Will Reportedly Be Rated TV-MA

✖

One of the most anticipated upcoming DC projects is HBO Max's Green Lantern series. The series, previously confirmed by HBO Max to feature Alan Scott, Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, Kilowog, and Sinestro, is something fans have long hoped for and it's shaping up to be an ambitious undertaking. Revealed to have a 10-episode inaugural season and high production values, it's previously been reported that the series will take place across multiple timelines throughout the history of the iconic Green Lantern Corps. Now, another report indicates that those timelines will come along with some mature content -- the series is reportedly being developed for a TV-MA (Mature Audiences) rating.

According to The Direct, Green Lantern will likely bear that TV-MA rating due to "profanity and violence throughout the show". To an extent, that's not a huge surprise. HBO Max's other to live-action DCTV series, Doom Patrol and Titans are both rated TV-MA. Beyond the general profanity and violence consideration, though, not much else is known. What is known is that the series is set to have the production quality of a blockbuster film even though it is being developed very much for television.

"I happen to believe -- and this is not a universally-held opinion -- that you can't do a ten-hour show or an eight-episode show, like an 8-hour movie," series co-creator Marc Guggenheim said. "I don't think that works. When I see it done, there's always some flabby episodes in the middle. I think you have to approach it like a TV series and approach each episode like its own entity. Even though it's streaming, even though hopefully people will binge it, you've got to make each episode a satisfying meal. You've got to look at it with a different tempo than you would have in a two-hour movie."

"That being said, certainly the show for HBO Max that we're all working on, we are approaching it with the production ambitions of a movie. So, we're writing it like a TV show but we're hoping to produce it like a film," Guggenheim added.

You can check out the synopsis for Green Lantern below.

"From HBO Max, DC, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television comes a bold adaptation of the iconic comic book franchise, a saga spanning decades and galaxies. Green Lantern will depict the adventures of a multitude of Lanterns, including Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, and Alan Scott — Earth’s first Green Lantern, who, true to the comics, is a gay man — and many more. The series will also include fan favorites such as Sinestro and Kilowog, and will also introduce new heroes to the ranks of the Green Lantern Corps."

Green Lantern has yet to set a release date with HBO Max.