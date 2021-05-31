Green Meteor Photo Has DC Comics Fans Convinced Green Lanterns Are Real
Photographs of a vibrant, green meteor that struck India in 2017 are once again circulating on social media, leading to a flood of DC fans cheering on the selection of a new Green Lantern. The photograph, taken by Prasenjeet Yadav of the National Geographic Young Explorers. He got a grant from the organization in 2015, and the photo was taken from a stationary camera he had set up to observe "sky islands," a chain of mountain peaks that rise above the clouds in India. Of course, there are those who see these images and think of Broly, Master Chief, or a new shipment of Kryptonite, but for the most part, the geeks in the replies are calling out the Lantern Corps.
That makes sense; in last year's Arrow series finale, a Green Lantern ring crashed to Earth on just such a bright green meteor, landing in the possession of John Diggle (David Ramsey). The character that scene was paying homage to, Green Lantern John Stewart, was also set to appear in Zack Snyder's Justice League, until Warner Bros. balked and the character was replaced with J'Onn J'onzz the Martian Manhunter.
The Green Lantern Corps are set to head to HBO Max for a TV show executive producerd by Greg Berlanti and Marc Guggenheim, who previously worked on Arrow. Casting is underway for that series, which will reportedly center on Guy Gardner and Alan Scott, in a series that takes place over multiple generations.
