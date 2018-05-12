Producer Greg Berlanti Sets New TV Series Record

He’s largely responsible for the architecture behind The CW‘s Arrowverse stable of shows — Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Black Lightning — and now, producer Greg Berlanti has a pretty impressive record to add his resume.

Berlanti Productions — the production house headed by Berlanti — has now set the record for most television series on air at the same time. Although the company tied the record last year — which had previously been set by Aaron Spelling and Jerry Bruckheimer — at eight shows on the air, Berlanti has raised the stakes with a total of 13 series all ordered to series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Out of Berlanti’s eight shows from last year, only one — ABC’s Deception — was canceled. The production company added three new shows — God Friended Me and The Red Line for CBS and All American for The CW — for broadcast.

Berlanti scored two more pickups — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix) and Titans (DC Universe) — on live streaming services.

Berlanti Productions’ stable of shows now include All American, Arrow, Black Lightning, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Riverdale, and Supergirl for The CW; Blindspot for NC; God Friended Me and The Read Line for CBS; Chilling Adventures of Sabrina for Netflix; Titans for DC Universe — the new streaming service announced by DC Entertainmen; and You for Lifetime.

Outside of television, Berlanti is still reportedly developing a Booster Gold script for Warner Brothers. Speaking to The Wrap in March of this year, Berlanti said Booster Gold was still in development at WB.

“It’s still in development with DC,” Berlanti shared with The Wrap. “I wrote a draft, they’re trying to figure out both the distance that we still have to travel and how we want to execute it.”

Berlanti went on to express interest in also sitting in the director’s chair if Warner Brothers gave him the opportunity.

“If the studio is excited — it’s obviously their determination. We finished all the work we need to do on the draft, I would love to do something in that space,” the filmmaker confessed. “I’m still a little clueless on how movies come together. I show up to work every day and make the work as good as I can but then they call me and say, ‘We’re making it!’”

How many Berlanti-produced shows do you regularly watch? Do you have any favorites? Let us know in the comments below!