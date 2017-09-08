Stylish New Harley Quinn And ‘Harry Potter’ Handbags From Bioworld

Bioworld has launched two new mini brief-style handbags that are a stylish and practical way to express your fandom for Harley Quinn and Harry Potter.

The Harley Quinn bag is based on her original look in Batman: The Animated Series and features an appropriate diamond pattern, raised vinyl patches, and a metallic locket charm on a faux leather material. The Harry Potter bag is styled after Platform 9 3/4 and also includes loads of fun details from the series on faux leather.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a commission.

I have to say that it’s nice to see the original Harley Quinn getting some love in this space as most of the bags released recently focus on Suicide Squad Harley. On that note, the Harry Potter bag reminds me of the popular trunk crossbody, only this version seems far more practical. Indeed, both of these brief-style bags have interior pockets and enough space to tote around your essentials.

Interested parties can order the Harley Quinn bag here and the Harry Potter bag here – priced at $43 and $50 respectively. That includes shipping, so this is the best price we’ve seen on these bags thus far. Check out the gallery below for additional images.