‘Harley Quinn’: Kaley Cuoco Reveals First Look at Joker in DC Universe Series

Today we’re getting our first look at the version of The Joker that will make his debut in DC Universe‘s Harley Quinn series, courtesy of how star Kaley Cuoco! Check out that first-look image below!

Clearly, this version of The Joker is somewhat different than what a lot of fans are used to. The look is very much a cartoonish throwback to some classic DC Comics versions of Joker, with a heavy dose of influence from the Super Friends animated series version of the character, from the ’70s and ’80s eras. It will be interesting to see the reaction form fans, and whether or not the appreciate this modern spin on “classic Joker,” or if it is simply bashed for being “too cartoony” or different from fan expectations.

One thing that Harley Quinn has going for itself is that Doom Patrol and Firefly star Alan Tudyk is going to be voicing Joker in the show. We recently spoke to Tudyk about taking on the role of DC’s most iconic villain – especially when stepping into the shadow of an icon like Batman: The Animated Series Joker actor, Mark Hamill. As Tudyk tells it Harley Quinn‘s status as an “adult animated series” makes all the difference:

“So knowing I can’t be Mark Hamill, I haven’t listened to Mark Hamill. I have heard him, but I didn’t watch it so I couldn’t recreate it. He’s different in the way that he can cuss. I think that’s probably referring to be able to say, ‘Ah, fuck off.’ Having that in your ability and your Joker is fun. It’s a very funny cartoon, animated series, so I think the style of it lends itself to allowing more flexibility. I don’t know, man. I don’t know. I think I’m doing some of my voice and sometimes I’ll hear it, and when I watch the previews of it all, and I just sound like me. I hope it’s okay. I’m just hoping, yeah I hope it’s okay.”

Synopsis: “Harley Quinn, based on the DC characters, focuses on Harley Quinn who has finally broken things off once and for all with the Joker and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City. The series features Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy and a whole cast of heroes and villains, old and new, from the DC Universe.”

The cast of DC Universe’s Harley Quinn includes Lake Bell (Wet Hot American Summer), Ron Funches (Powerless), JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Wanda Sykes (Black-ish), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Natalie Morales (Bojack Horseman), Jim Rash (Mike Tyson Mysteries), Diedrich Bader (Veep), Tony Hale (Veep), Chris Meloni (Law & Order: SVU).

DC Universe’s Harley Quinn is expected to premiere in October.