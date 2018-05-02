‘Harley Quinn’ Animated Series Logo Released

Harley Quinn is going back to her roots with a brand new animated series from DC and Warner Bros. Animation. While details have been scarce regarding the project, DC has finally unveiled the official logo for its highly-anticipated series.

As you can see in the image above, the logo is fairly simple, but it certainly screams Harley Quinn. The mix of bright neon lights and burnt, coal-looking background is a nearly perfect representation of the popular anti-hero.

The logo came earlier today as one part of a larger announcement involving DC’s upcoming streaming service.

The exclusive streamer will officially be called DC Universe, and is set to be a subscription service that gives fans access to exclusive DC content, much like HBO’s NOW and GO services. The company hasn’t yet revealed when the service will launch, or how many programs will be made available, but there are three original series that have been confirmed as exclusives for DC Universe.

In addition to the Harley Quinn animated series, DC Universe will be rolling out the third season of Young Justice, titled Young Justice: Outsiders, as well as the first season of the live action Titans series.

Harley Quinn was initially announced back in November, and it was revealed that a total of 26 episodes had been ordered for the DC streaming platform. The series will be a half-hour, adult oriented action-comedy, centering around the titular character. Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey will serve as executive producers.

When the first reports about the show were released, it was said that the producers were approaching Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in 2016’s Suicide Squad, about voicing the role for the series. There has been no word yet as to whether or not she was officially cast.

