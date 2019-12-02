Harley Quinn Limit On Amount Of Bad Words Per Episode Led Kaley Cuoco And Lake Bell To Fight

The animated Harley Quinn series is getting some well-deserving praise. However, its insane titular hero is causing drama behind the scenes! The show is allowed to use a large number of F-words and other foul language but there is a limit to it, in the end. As a result, the stars of the show Kaley Cuoco and Lake Bell are trying to claim more F-words for their characters, often not working together and having to learn in the recording booth how many time they are allowed to let the bad words fly in each new episode.

“We don’t shoot together,” Bell told ET. “We don’t record together.” As a result, the two are finding themselves conflicts. “There’s often a fight,” she added.

“About who gets more [F-words],” Cuoco said. “Did Lake take the last f— again?”

Warner Bros. knew they were going to be getting an R-rated take on Harley Quinn when they approached the show’s creators Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumaker. “We were actually approached by Warner Brothers in 2016 or so, got a phone call from the head of Script and Development there and she said to us, ‘How do you guys feel about developing an R rated Harley Quinn show?’” Schumaker explained to Comicbook.com at New York Comic-Con. We immediately said ‘Yes, of course, ‘as anyone would, it was sane, and then, yeah, I think that maybe they didn’t quite expect the level of R rating? Maybe we were into the NC-17 territory with the violence and the objectionable language, ah yeah.”

“They saw the first episode and they were like, wow that’s a lot [expletive] of in an episode,” Halpern added.

“By like, episode two we had 21 [expletive] in it,” Schumaker explained. “21 F-words in it and that’s basically a [expletive] a minute and they were like, ‘No you gotta like, put a cap on it.’ So, we actually got like, a number from them I don’t know if it was completely arbitrary or not but the show still works with only 8 a show.”

The Harley Quinn animated series is available now on the DC Universe streaming service.