Harley Quinn Producer Teases Valentine's Day Special

This year has seen some fun holiday-themed specials from Marvel with Werewolf by Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special hitting Disney+ over their respective holidays. However, the MCU isn't the only franchise that is getting into the spirit. In October, it was announced that the Harley Quinn animated series would be getting its own special in February titled Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special. Patrick Schumacker, who served as a showrunner on the series for the first three seasons, took to Twitter this week to tease the upcoming special.

"Watching the @dcharleyquinn Valentines Day Special with @jeffefferspin's music for the first time and I'm somehow even prouder of it. HARLEY QUINN: A VERY PROBLEMATIC VALENTINES DAY drops on @hbomax in February '23!" Schumacker wrote. "Can confirm @MrGeorgePeters and the team at Atlas Oceanic mixed the f#%k out of HARLEY QUINN: A VERY PROBLEMATIC VALENTINES SPECIAL. Killer sound from top, down and all the way around. Waiting for y'all to finally see this in February '23 is difficult for me." You can view the tweets below:

Why Is Harley Quinn Getting a New Showrunner?

It was announced at the end of August that Harley Quinn will be getting a fourth season. When the news broke, it was also revealed that Sarah Peters (Workaholics, Master of None, Nathan For You), who has written on Harley Quinn since the first season and serves as a consulting producer, will be elevated to executive producer and serve as showrunner for the fourth season. Recently, Schumacker spoke with The A.V. Club about these behind-the-scenes changes and explained that part of the reason Peters is taking over is so he and Justin Halpern can expand the Harley Quinn series into spin-offs.

"With Sarah as showrunner, the fans can expect a smooth transition into a new regime," Schumacker explained. "Now she has the chance to spread her wings as leader of an incredibly talented season four writing staff. We are lucky to have a true comedy queen in such a key role."

Halpern and Schumaker will be "taking more of a 10,000-foot view of the series," Schumacker explained. "We will continue to act as advisers and facilitators, and will still be weighing in on the season arc, episode outlines, scripts, voice records, and giving feedback on designs, and cuts. We're very aware of what Sarah has in store for season four, and we're thrilled with what she and the team have planned." Schumaker described Peters as an "incredibly influential voice on Harley since season two."

The first three seasons of Harley Quinn are streaming on HBO Max, and Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special debuts in February 2023.