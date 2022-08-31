Harley Quinn Star Kaley Cuoco Reacts to Season Four Renewal

Warner Bros. Discovery has been in the news a lot this month for making surprising decisions in an effort to save money, including canceling many HBO Max series. A lot of animated shows were cut, which left fans worrying about the fate of Harley Quinn. Thankfully, it was announced earlier today that the show will in fact be getting a fourth season. Kaley Cuoco, who voices Harley Quinn on the animated series, took to Instagram to celebrate the news.

"Come on, did you reaaaaallyy think we were goin anywhere?!! @dcharleyquinn season 4 baby! 🃏 💋 💥 coming to wreak beautiful havoc @hbomax duh!" Cuoco wrote. "#Harlivy are back for another round, baby! 👏," the official Harley Quinn account replied. You can check out the post below:

"Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern and their incredible team of artists and writers have created something so explosively funny and original and we are thrilled to continue this journey with them and the show's legion of fans. It has been amazing to watch the show grow and evolve this season and we could not ask for a more talented and dedicated team of collaborators," Billy Wee, Senior Vice President of Comedy & Animation, HBO Max, said in a statement.

"Three seasons down and I can't even begin to think about the new levels of chaos and trouble that Harley, Ivy and the gang can get into with a fourth season. But I'm grateful to our partners at HBO Max for continuing this insane ride with us so we can all find out," Peter Girardi, Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming, Warner Bros. Animation, wrote.

Halpern and Schumacker added, "We are ecstatic that HBO Max wants the story of Harley and Ivy to continue. And we are equally thrilled that this next season will be in great hands with Sarah Peters as our showrunner and Ceci Aranovich overseeing animation production, as they have both greatly influenced the show with their brilliance since the beginning."

In addition to Cuoco, Harley Quinn stars Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Cheryl, and more; Alan Tudyk as Joker, Clayface, Calendar Man, Doctor Trap, and Condiment King; Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho and Felix Faust; Ron Funches as King Shark; Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman; Matt Oberg as Kite Man; J.B. Smoove as Frank the Plant; Christopher Meloni as Commissioner Gordon; Diedrich Bader as Batman; and Briana Cuoco as Batgirl. Season 3 also includes a number of guest stars, including Harvey Guillen as Nightwing and The Suicide Squad writer-director James Gunn as himself.

New episodes of Harley Quinn are released on Thursdays on HBO Max.