Harley Quinn Star Margot Robbie Dressed as Ginger Spice For Halloween

Halloween happened on Saturday and while some folks are already in the Christmas spirit, we're still hanging on to the last bit of spooky season. We've seen some excellent posts from celebrities in their various costumes ranging from Halsey as Emily from Tim Burton's Corpse Bride to Alison Brie and Dave Franco as Brie's GLOW character, Ruth. One big name who posted her costume photo a little late was Margot Robbie. The actor known for playing Harley Quinn decided to dress up as Geri Halliwell AKA Ginger Spice.

“Spice Up Your Life 💥,” Robbie wrote on Instagram. You can check out her fun photo in the post below:

Robbie will be seen playing Harley Quinn again soon in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad.

"I can tell you that [The Suicide Squad is] going to be incredible," Robbie previously shared. ”And again, it's just interesting to see what a different filmmaker makes of Gotham and these characters and Harley, really. I'm fascinated by what James Gunn finds interesting in her compared to what [Birds of Prey director] Cathy [Yan] finds interesting, compared to what [Suicide Squad director] David [Ayer] found interesting about her. [James is] such a comic book lover, so it's going to be rooted in the source material, which is always important to me."

In addition to Robbie, The Suicide Squad is set to see the return of Suicide Squad's Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. New cast members include Idris Elba as Bloodsport, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as Tok, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

The Suicide Squad is currently set for release on August 6, 2021.