Ben Affleck Is Following Kevin Smith’s Lead In Donating Weinstein Movie Residuals

Justice League star Ben Affleck will follow the example of his friend and colleague Kevin Smith in donating the residuals from movies made in association with Harvey Weinstein to charity.

While on the press tour for Justice League, a reporter from Fox 5 in Washington DC brought Smith’s decision to donate his Weinstein residuals to charity up to Affleck. Affleck said he had already made a decision to do the same.

“Once Kevin suggested that I decided to do the same thing,” Affleck says. “So I’m giving any further residuals I get from either a Miramax or a Weinstein movie will go either to FI or to RAINN. One is Film Independent and the other is a women’s organization. I just didn’t want to cash any more checks form the guy, you know? I don’t usually bring it up. It was Kevin’s idea, I thought it was a good one and I hope it catches on. Some people probably couldn’t afford to give all those residuals away, but even if you’re doing 10 percent that’s something.”

The question of how to correct the culture that allowed for Weinstein’s alleged behavior was then opened up to Affleck’s co-stars, and Ray Fisher offered his thoughts.

“I think we can keep talking about it,” Fisher said. “We can keep talking about it, keep making it known, people keep speaking up. Obviously this is a problem that extends beyond just the film industry, this is a problem at large in the world, and we need to encourage people to stand up and be willing to speak out about it, male, female, whatever. We also have instances, I remember Terry Crews coming out saying that he was sexually harassed being who he is. It extends further beyond just this specific place. We need to keep talking about it and keep encouraging other people to do the same.”

