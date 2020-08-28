New Mutants Is Now Streaming on HBO Max

✖

HBO Max now has The New Mutants available for your streaming pleasure. Somehow the platform ended up with the rights to the last X-Men film for the time being. If you’ve been wondering what the entire deal with that movie was, this is some really low buy-in for some delightful PG-13 scares. Unfortunately, Josh Boone’s film probably isn’t getting any follow-up because Marvel Studios will get to try their hand at the mutants. In some ways, that’s disappointing, because this radically different take on the characters is unique among some of these comic book movies. Taking the young cast and basically putting them in a horror movie is a novel way to channel some of that awkwardness of adolescence. So, if that sounds like your bag, go ahead and hit up HBO Max tonight and stream The New Mutants.

Director Josh Boone actually spoke to Comicbook.com about how this movie was originally supposed to be the start of a trilogy.

Suit up, stream on 🔥 pic.twitter.com/v2swwKYHB6 — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 3, 2021

"There still are references to the X-Men universe," Boone told the site. "It's just like we made this at such a strange time in the circumstances under which we made it was strange, which was, we didn't know there was gonna be a merger till we finished shooting. So we made the movie thinking it was the first of three. And then eventually we dovetail with [Simon Kinberg]'s X-Men movies. And eventually they'd come together like in a big Marvel type way.

He continued, “But you know, that's not what happened. And it's like, everything sort of got flipped upside down where it's like, we had to do a really good job this last time I went into the edit, making sure it didn't feel too much, like there were too many loose ends to be followed up on in another movie. So most of the little bit of work I did when I came back was to make sure that those tendrils were fixed."

The filmmaker would also be really honest about what happened with the finished product.

"What we sold to Fox was really a comic book [Knate Lee] and I had made, that showed what all three films would be," Boone revealed. "So it's like the first one was always a rubber reality horror movie based on Demon Bear. The second one was always an alien invasion movie based on a Warlock and his dad coming to earth and all that. And then the third one was gonna be Inferno and be more of like a demonic supernatural horror movie. We've finally crossed over with the X-Men movies like it does in the comics for Inferno and all that. That was sort of the dream."

