Henry Cavill Channels Superman With New Instagram Photo

It’s been a few years since Henry Cavill last played Superman in the DC Extended Universe, but it looks like the actor isn’t afraid to still represent the Man of Steel. On Thursday, Cavill took to Instagram to share a photo of him riding a Ducati motorcycle, while wearing a helmet patterned with Superman comic panels.

Cavill’s future in the DCEU has been a bit of an enigma over the past year, after a report came out that he would be departing the role after a contract feud with Warner Bros. While a Superman sequel reportedly isn’t being seen as an immediate priority for Warner Bros., some have speculated that the whole drama was essentially blown out of proportion.

“I just talked to Henry,” Jason Momoa, who co-starred with Cavill in Justice League, said in an interview at the time. “He’s absolutely not [leaving the character]. He loves the character. He’s not. One hundred percent.”

To an extent, Cavill’s Superman has continued to play a role in the DCEU, with a stunt double sporting the costume in a brief cameo at the end of Shazam!. The cameo didn’t show Cavill’s face, although the film’s creative team initially planned to do so.

“In the script, we had a little scene with Superman — but we only had a very narrow window to shoot this scene in the school, so we tried to make it work with Henry Cavill but schedules did not align,” director David F. Sandberg admitted in the film’s commentary track. “I was like, ‘what do we do now? We need an ending to our movie,’ So we actually shot al little alternative ending in case we were going to use that where the kids see a hostage situation on TV and they just go out and fly off to deal with that, but it was like, ‘we don’t get the payoff with Shazam’s going to show up at school.’”

“So we did this thing with our Shazam stunt double in a Superman suit and we just cut out before you see his head.” Sandberg continued. “And it worked really well. I thought it was really funny. At first I was like, ‘This is never going to work, this is going to feel cheap,’ but cutting out on Freddy’s reaction like that, I think is better than what we had originally planned. Originally Superman is supposed to sit down, talk to the kids, Freddy was going to be like ‘I have so many questions,’ and then we were going to cut out, but this sudden cut to the credits just works so much better.”

