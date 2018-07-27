Henry Cavill Reveals Which Superman Story He Thinks Would Make a Really Good Movie

DCEU star Henry Cavill has a modern Superman comic book story in mind for a Man of Steel sequel.

Asked which comic series he would like to see adapted into television or movies, the Mission: Impossible — Fallout actor could only point to Superman.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m a huge fan of Superman comic books, obviously, and we’ve covered a lot of the really good stuff from the comics, in part, in the movies, so I couldn’t necessarily say those,” Cavill said during a Facebook Live stream Wednesday.

“But I can say, one of my favorite books is Superman: For Tomorrow. That one I think — [you] could certainly draw some inspiration from that. I think it would make a really good movie.”

The 2004 story, penned by Brian Azzarello and drawn by Jim Lee, ran through Superman vol. 2 issues #204—215. The 12-issue arc finds Superman struggling with the fallout of The Vanishing, a mysterious event experienced a year prior where more than a million people — including Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane, Superman’s wife — abruptly vanished without answer.

The story saw appearances from Wonder Woman and Batman and involved little-seen Superman villain Elias Orr, a mercenary who inspired Cavill’s famed Mission: Impossible mustache.

Cavill most recently reprised his role as a resurrected Clark Kent-slash-Superman in Justice League after two turns in 2013 DCEU-launcher Man of Steel and 2016 sequel Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

“I’m having a lot of conversations, behind-the-scenes, with certain people and we will hopefully be having conversations with other people who are also behind-the-scenes to make things start happening,” Cavill told Collider in April when prodded about a direct Man of Steel sequel.

“It is very much in my desire to do a Man of Steel 2, a direct sequel to Man of Steel, and there is a whole bunch of Superman story that I want to tell. There is a whole style of Superman’s character that I’m very keen to tell and I’m looking forward to the opportunity.”

Cavill next stars as beefy CIA agent August Walker in the Tom Cruise-led Mission: Impossible — Fallout, now playing.