Here’s What Felicity Smoak Could Look Like As Black Canary On Arrow

Well, it looks like BossLogic has come through once again. Well, he did if you’re a fan of Felicity Smoak.

Now that Laurel is gone, there has been a lot of talk about Smoak taking up the Black Canary mantle. Some think it’s a good idea, some would rather watch the world burn. Either way, the epic artist created some images of Felicity as the Black Canary, and they look pretty awesome.

(Photo: Bosslogic)

One of these images sees Smoak with the classic mask on, you know, the one Laurel made famous. The other, sees Felicity’s face front-and-center – in the spotlight – just like she likes.

These images could infuriate some Arrow fans, as they can’t stand the trade that was made at the end of last season. Instead of seeing more Laurel kicking ass, they were given more Felicity screentime.

The Arrow producers have noted that it would be hard to continue Arrow without Black Canary, so this turn is more likely than you might want to admit.

BossLogic has become famous for imagining what certain actors could look like in rumored superhero roles, and this is one of his best creations yet. These ComicBook.com exclusive images can be seen – in full – in the gallery below. Along with the imagining of Felicity as Black Canary, you can check out all of BossLogic’s awesome casting work.

The midseason premiere of Arrow, “Who Are You?,” will air Wednesday, January 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.