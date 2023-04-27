The Flash: Here's the Final Updated Map of the Arrowverse Multiverse

The CW's Arrowverse has been through some changes over the years. In the beginning, the interconnected worlds of Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow offered up to fans of the small screen's DC universe its own multiverse with Supergirl existing on Earth-38, heroes coming to The Flash from Earth-2, and even all the combined heroes taking on villains from Earth-X. Then, the "Elseworlds" crossover event saw the introduction of The Monitor, heralding the coming of Crisis on Infinite Earths that would change the idea of the multiverse forever — bringing all the disparate worlds into one Earth-Prime. Warning: spoilers for this week's episode of The Flash, "It's My Party And I'll Die If I Want To" beyond this point. Now, with the Arrowverse winding down — Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Black Lightning have all ended their runs and The Flash will depart in just a few more episodes — the multiverse is getting revisited one last time. This week's episode of The Flash, "It's My Party And I'll Die If I Want To" saw not only the return of Oliver Queen/Arrow (Stephen Amell) to help Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) save the world one more time, but it also revealed something major about the multiverse: what appeared to have died in Crisis didn't stay dead. This is something fans have known since that event, when the ending gave us a glimpse at the reborn worlds, but the heroes were largely in the dark — until now. In the episode, Oliver — who is still dead and the Spectre — reveals to Barry that the multiverse was reborn at the end of Crisis, but it has been disconnected from Earth-Prime, with the worlds all in their own little, well, worlds. He explains that the issues from other "timelines" that he's dealt with — specifically the Red Death — were actually from other Earths. The moment serves as a nice little coda to Crisis and offers up some closure on the matter, but it also offers us one last opportunity to make a map of the world DC has created for the small screen. So, here it is for the last time: the updated map of the Arrowverse's multiverse.

Earth-Prime (Photo: The CW) Earth-Prime is still the "main" Earth in the Arrowverse continuity The home of the Flash, Green Arrow, Supergirl, Batwoman, Black Lightning and the Legends of Tomorrow. This is the Earth where, presumably, the final stories for The CW's Arrowverse will take place and is the Earth we know the most about. prevnext

Earth-2 (Photo: The CW) Revealed in the montage at the end of Crisis on Infinite Earths, Earth-2 in the new multiverse is the home of Stargirl. This is the world where Courtney Whitmore and her friends, the new Justice Society of America, are making the world a better place. While DC's Stargirl as a series has ended its run after three seasons, we do at least know a bit about the future of Earth-2, thanks that series' flash forward revealing a future where the JSA are major heroes continuing to protect the world from evil. prevnext

Earth-9 (Photo: HBO Max) Also revealed during the montage at the end of Crisis on Infinite Earths, Earth-9 is the home of the Titans. That series — which interestingly enough just had its own multiverse crossover of sorts — is currently in its fourth and final season on HBO Max. prevnext

Earth-19 Another end of Crisis reveal, it was previously shown that Swamp Thing exists on Earth-19. Considering that Swamp Thing was cancelled after its first episode had aired and thus only one season exists, we don't really know much about that world — but we hope Swampy is thriving. prevnext

Earth-21 (Photo: DC Universe) Earth-21 is the home of Doom Patrol. Another end of Crisis reveal, DC's most unlikely heroes are continuing to deal with all matter of weird in over on Earth-21 and currently, they are dealing with the possibility of the end of the world. Like Titans, Doom Patrol is ending this season though the remaining episodes of that series do not yet have a release date. prevnext

Earth-12 Remember the live-action Green Lantern movie? Crisis revealed that Earth is designated as Earth-12. prevnext

Earth-96 One of the more interesting and heartwarming reveals at the end of Crisis was that Earth-96 is the home of Kingdom Come/Superman Returns —the earth where Brandon Routh's Superman lives. prevnext

Superman & Lois (Photo: The CW) Fans of The CW got a bit of a surprise at the end of Superman & Lois' second season when it was definitively confirmed that the series takes place on a different Earth form Earth-Prime. This Earth appears to be one where Superman is the only hero (meaning that Flash, Green Arrow, and others don't really exist or are unknown at this time.) Also interesting is that we've already seen alternate worlds within Superman & Lois. John Henry Irons and his daughter come from a different Earth and we've also seen the Inverse Earth, aka the home of Bizarro. prevnext

Earth-4125 The only new Earth we get a specific designation for in "It's My Party And I'll Die If I Want To", Oliver reveals to Barry that Red Death didn't come from another timeline — she was from another Earth in the reborn multiverse and Earth=4125 is its designation. We don't know a lot about that Earth other than its one where there isn't a Batman and the heroes had to come together to stop a rogue Red Death but given that Red Death is currently in ARGUS custody, it's probably safe to say that Earth-4125 is currently a better place than it was. prevnext