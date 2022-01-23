A new addition to HBO Max’s catalog of DC content is proving popular with the streamer’s users. Warner Bros. released the animated Injustice movie, inspired by the NetherRealm Studios fighting game featuring DC Comics characters and the DC Comics series based in the same universe, directly to home media in 2021. It met mixed reactions from critics and fans, but it seems those who didn’t pick the film up upon release are curious enough to check it out now that it’s part of their HBO Max subscription. According to Flix Patrol, Injustice was the second most-streamed film on HBO Max on Saturday, behind

only Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel.

The Injustice universe is where Superman snaps after Lois Lane’s death and becomes a fascist despot. Here’s the official synopsis:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“An unthinkable tragedy propels Superman into a dangerous new mindset, ultimately pitting Justice League members against each other in Injustice, an all-new DC Animated Movie. Inspired by Injustice: Gods Among Us, NetherRealm Studios’ popular video game, and the best-selling DC graphic novel based on the video game, Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year One by Tom Taylor, the animated film Injustice finds an alternate world gone mad—where the Joker has duped Superman into killing Lois Lane, sending the Man of Steel on a deadly rampage. Unhinged, Superman decides to take control of the Earth for humanity’s own good. Determined to stop him, Batman creates a team of like-minded, freedom-fighting heroes. But when superheroes go to war, can the world survive?”

Injustice features an ensemble voice cast. It includes Justin Hartley as Superman, Anson Mount as Batman, Laura Bailey as Lois Lane and Rama Kushna, Zach Callison as Damian and Jimmy Olsen, Brian T. Delaney as Green Lantern, Brandon Michael Hall as Cyborg, Edwin Hodge as Mr. Terrific and Killer Croc, Oliver Hudson as Plastic Man, Gillian Jacobs as Harley Quinn, Yuri Lowenthal as Mirror Master, Flash and Shazam, Derek Phillips as Nightwing and Aquaman, Kevin Pollak as Joker and Jonathan Kent, Anika Noni Rose as Catwoman, Reid Scott as Green Arrow and Victor Zsasz, Faran Tahir as Ra’s al Ghul, Fred Tatasciore as Captain Atom, Janet Varney as Wonder Woman, and Andrew Morgado as Mirror Master Soldier.

What do you think of Injustice‘s popularity on HBO Max? Let us know what you think of it in the comments.