Internet Reacts To ‘Shazam!’ Costume

After a long wait fans finally have their first official look at the Shazam! costume and they seem to be openly embracing it.

The new photo shows Shazam! (played by Zachary Levi) next to Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer) outside of a convenience store. The two are both drinking cans of Cola while Shazam! also has a case of it in his arm. The suit is incredibly bright an colorful, gives fans an idea of what to expect from the magic-based superhero film.

The suit is based on the New 52 version of the character, but the feel of the suit is classic through and through. That was a focus for director David F. Sandberg.

“I wanted him to feel a bit like an old-fashioned super hero from the Golden Age of comics,” Sandberg wrote. “Figured it would also make him stand out from the rest.”

It evidently took a few tries to get the costume just right, but Sandberg is happy with the final results, and fans seem to be as well.

“He needed to be able to bend his body,” Sandberg said. “You find out that a lot of things that look cool are very impractical and it takes a couple of tries making these suits.”

This suit is definitely a departure for Warner Bros. and DC’s previous movies, as Wonder Woman has been the brightest of their films thus far. From the looks of it, Shazam! might be taking that title rather soon.

Shazam! is directed by David F. Sandberg from a screenplay by Henry Gayden and Darren Lemke and stars Zachary Levi as Shazam, Asher Angel as the young Billy Batson, and Mark Strong as Dr. Sivana. The film also stars Grace Fulton, Jack Dylan Grazer, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Faithe Herman, and Ron Cephas Jones.

