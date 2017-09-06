Iris West To Reportedly Cameo In Justice League

Back in July, Kiersey Clemons officially joined the cast of Warner Bros.’ The Flash as Iris West.

West is a tough journalist and close friend to Barry Allen (Ezra Miller), a.k.a. The Flash. Barry Allen and Iris West are easily one of the greatest romances of the DC Comics universe.

According to Justin Kroll, a film reporter at Variety, Clemons will appear in the upcoming Justice League movie in a cameo role as well.

A vague tweet was posted back in July, which led to questions if West would show up in Justice League or not. Today, Kroll confirmed the cameo with the following tweets:

Also lot of you asking about Clemons, she did shoot a cameo in LEAGUE and has a deal to play Clemons, so she’s not going anywhere — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) November 2, 2016

Kroll also suggested what could happen if Clemons somehow leaves The Flash movie, which just lost its second director Rick Famuyima.

The split is reportedly due to creative differences between Famuyima and Warner Bros. However, the interesting thing is that Famuyima worked with Clemons on Dope, which was her first breakout role.

If she somehow did fall out, WB could just cut that scene since LEAGUE similar to when Sony cut Shailene’s scenes in SPIDEY — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) November 2, 2016

As of now, the future of The Flash movie is up in the air, as no director is currently attached to the film, and they are in the middle of pre-production.

If Clemons does stay on as Iris West, which we hope she does, we would absolutely love to see her in Justice League, too.

In Justice League, fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder, from a screenplay by Chris Terrio, and stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa and Ray Fisher.

Justice League opens in theaters on Nov. 17, 2017.