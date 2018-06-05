‘iZombie’ Season 4 Initially Featured the Return of Liv’s Family

iZombie‘s fourth season took things into a whole new direction, and it sounds like two of the show’s veterans almost played an interesting role in that.

In a recent interview with TVLine, iZombie showrunner Rob Thomas revealed that their initial plans for Season 4 included appearances from the family of Liv Moore (Rose McIver). Liv’s mother and brother, Eva (Molly Hagan) and Evan (Nick Purcha), have been absent since the Season 2 premiere, but it sounds like they could have had a new role in the post-D Day world.

“Evan and Eva had gotten infected with the zombie virus, and they were having a gourmet, Liv-prepared brain meal — the first time that the mom and brother got to eat any brains other than tubes.” Thomas explained, before revealing that the plot line was cut soon after for time.

But as Thomas explained, the show has made attempts to have Evan and Eva return, and hope to do so in the upcoming fifth and final season.

“It hasn’t been a lack of desire on our part to get to it. The scripts are too cramped to open up that new avenue,” Thomas explained. “But never say never. In Season 5, having some bit of resolution for that family is tempting, because they really have kind of fallen off the planet.”

So what could that reunion look like? According to Thomas, it might not exactly follow the plans that were set for them in Season 4.

“If we do write a finale for them, they may not have gotten turned.” Thomas continued. “Because we may just try to feel what’s right in the moment.”

With the things that happened in the Season 4 finale, it will certainly be interesting to see what comes about in the final installment of episodes. It looks like Liv will continue to stay both a zombie and the leader of Seattle’s smuggling ring, and that characters like Ravi (Rahul Kohli), Clive (Malcolm Goodwin), and Major (Robert Buckley) could all be in different places when Season 5 arrives.

Would you like to see Liv’s family return in the final season of iZombie? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The fifth and final season of iZombie will debut sometime in 2019.