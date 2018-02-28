‘iZombie’ Goes “Beast Mode” in New Season 4 Trailer

The CW has released a new “Beast Mode” extended trailer, celebrating the fourth season of iZombie.

The trailer, which you can check out above, features some bits from this week’s season premiere, “Are You Ready For Some Zombies?” That’s partially where the trailer’s title comes from, as the episode saw Liv Moore (Rose McIver) on the brains of a diehard Seattle Seahawks fan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The premiere brought iZombie fans some pretty major moments, largely centered around the sort of new status quo that the series has achieved. After Chase Graves (Jason Dohring) enacted “D-Day” on Seattle, the town was turned into the zombie capital of the world, with a plethora of new people infected by the virus.

The episode saw all of “Team Z” adjusting to their new roles in the zombie-dominant world, and also teased Angus (Robert Knepper) taking on a new villainous role this season. The trailer hints at more of that new normal, and plenty of brain-related hijinks.

And in the process, the episode hammered home some unique political allegories, something that the trailer seems to hint will continue.

“The show has hinged on [zombies] being a secret for so long that [going forward], how was that going to transpire? What happens season 4?” McIver told ComicBook.com last year. “It’s sort of an authoritarian dictatorship, which obviously [Liv] doesn’t respond to, but she also knows that zombies and humans co-existing is an incredible stretch. How do we find a way that makes everybody feel safe, that makes nobody feel marginalized? It’s so on-point politically right now, it’s something I’m really proud to be a part of that in a comedy, zombie, fun show, still kind of is making comment about how we treat other and how we respond to having to coexist and tolerate and understand each other’s opinions.”

What do you think of iZombie‘s newest season? Are you excited to see what comes next? Sound off in the comments below.

iZombie airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.