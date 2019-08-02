iZombie’s Rob Thomas Says Major and Liv’s Fates Were Never in Doubt

Last night, iZombie concluded its five-year run on The CW, and brought an uneasy peace to New Seattle. The end of the zombie/human hostilities (and the end of the series) had serious implications for our heroes, who had been at the center of the zombie culture basically since it was born. During a conversation about the finale, executive producer Rob Thomas, who developed the series for TV with his longtime production partners Diane Ruggiero and Dan Etheridge, told ComicBook.com that while he was not sure of all the details, the final fates of Liv and Major were never in doubt.

Spoilers ahead for “All’s Well That Ends Well,” the series finale of iZombie. When all was said and done, Liv Moore and Major Lillywhite faked their deaths and ran off together, along with the remaining orphans and Freylich kids who had been rescued from Blaine and Don E. They eventually made their way to the “Zombie Island” hideaway that Fillmore-Graves had purchased way back in season 3 and lived out their days together. All of this was ultimately established in a flash-forward sequence that took place ten years after the events of the finale.

“I’ve always known that where we’re landing was going to be where we landed,” Thomas told ComicBook.com. “Which is not to say that I knew every detail on how we were going to get there, but I did know that Liv and Major would eventually get together. That was always part of the plan and I’ve written enough noir in my life that I thought, ‘Well, with iZombie, let’s go ahead and give it the full big happy ending.’ You know, our main characters survive and they seem to go on to do great things in their lives.”

The other heroes of the series — Ravi, Peyton, and Clive — managed to make out pretty well in spite of having briefly been wanted criminals during the bad old days. In the flash-forward, the trio appear on a virtual talk show, where they are grilled “Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?” style about the possibility that Liv and Major are still alive.

If you missed the episode, iZombie will be on Netflix in about two weeks, or you can buy the finale on demand from various digital services starting today.