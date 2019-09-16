Jai Courtney Teases The Suicide Squad Return with New Photo

Suicide Squad star Jai Courtney showed off his Captain Boomerang grill in a new photo published to Instagram ahead of his return to the DC Extended Universe in the James Gunn-directed The Suicide Squad. Courtney is one of just a handful of returning Suicide Squad stars back for Gunn’s film, which has little to do with its predecessor written and directed by David Ayer: Courtney’s Captain Boomerang is back alongside Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller, and Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag. They’re joined by franchise newcomers Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi and John Cena.

View this post on Instagram Incoming 🦘 #thesuicidesquad #captainboomerang A post shared by Jai Courtney (@jaicourtney) on Sep 15, 2019 at 3:05pm PDT

“I loved playing Captain Boomerang. It’s just like a rockers nightmare,” Courtney previously told THR of his role as the projectile-tossing Australian criminal. “Just looking forward to reprising that and getting the gold tooth back in and getting after it.”

After accidentally confirming his return in a past interview, Courtney admitted he “felt a bit weird” because he “couldn’t even remember if I was supposed to say that or not.”

“For a long time I wasn’t even sure if [my return] was going to be the case or not… I got sent the script. It’s a great [script], I was surprised by everything,” Courtney told Collider of the script penned by Gunn.

“I don’t really think anyone knows what’s going on, I don’t think anything you read online is going to help clear anything up and nothing I’m going to tell you today is going to help clear that up,” Courtney added. “People who’ve read the movie and people on Gunn’s team know what’s going on. I think there’s still room for changes to be made yet, I don’t know. I don’t want to take any responsibilities for letting cats out of bags and I don’t know who’s sensitive about what’s being revealed.”

Courtney has since said Gunn’s take is “going to be totally different,” adding of the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker, “Of course it’s going to be different in tone. It’s got James Gunn all over it, we’re going to meet some new people, and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Gunn revealed his full cast earlier in the week, officially announcing cast members Flula Borg, Juan Diego Botto, Tinashe Kajese, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, Daniela Melchior, Julio Ruiz, and Jennifer Holland, warning on Twitter, “Don’t get too attached.”

The filmmaker is also keeping his cards close to the vest ahead of an imminent shooting start in Atlanta, Georgia.

In a tweet published Friday, Gunn wrote, “Right now I’m simply focused on MAKING the greatest movie I can, not promoting it or sharing info about it. And working on Suicide Squad – a property I’ve loved for many, many years – is truly a dream come true.”

Warner Bros. opens The Suicide Squad August 6, 2021.