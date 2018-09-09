NFL Star Has Awesome ‘The Dark Knight’ Cleats

Football season is officially upon us, but it looks like one player is injecting some pretty nerdy flair into the game.

Sporting News recently shared a video of the cleats worn by Jalen Ramsey, the cornerback for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The cleats have a pretty awesome pattern to them, fading from an animal print to images of Batman in The Dark Knight.

The design on the cleats are pretty darn cool, and showcase just how much staying power The Dark Knight trilogy continues to have. To an extent, there’s a bit of an irony to that, as those involved with The Dark Knight were apprehensive about one of its most iconic elements.

“When I wrote The Dark Knight, Chris [Nolan] had to figure out how we’d tackle the Joker.” Jonathan Nolan said in an interview earlier this year. “Chris had a good meeting with Heath Ledger. And no one got it — I didn’t get it, the studio didn’t get it,” Nolan said in a roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter. “And the fan community was … we were fucking pilloried for it. ‘Disaster, worst casting decision ever!’ Chris just stuck to his guns. It was a question of not giving the fans what they’re asking for but what they want — which is, ‘Let’s find a really fuckin’ serious actor, somebody who’s going to come in and just tear this role to pieces.’”

And as it turns out, the franchise’s star has a very specific outlook at how it all came together.

“Mixed emotions about it,” Christian Bale explained late last year. “I’m always eternally grateful to [director] Chris [Nolan]. For instance, Rescue Dawn, Werner [Herzog] and I had been trying to put that together for a few years. American Psycho, Mary Harron and I had been trying to put that together for a few years. No one was interested. Why? Me. Suddenly everyone said, ‘Yeah, alright. We’ll go with him.’ It did change everything. It was the first time I had done a film of that magnitude. That was a real learning curve for me. I wrestled with it for a long time. I still do on occasions. But I’m just learning, hey, accept the good things.”

