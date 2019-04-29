James Gunn Breaks Silence on ‘The Suicide Squad’

James Gunn has been at the helm of The Suicide Squad for a few months now and the director has finally offered some of his first public comments about the upcoming property. While helping promote the Sony horror pic Brightburn, of which Gunn is a producer, Gunn admitted the upcoming Warner Brothers blockbuster is something he’s proud of.

“I am in pre-production on The Suicide Squad,” Gunn tells Entertainment Weekly. “Which I am enormously excited about.”

As Gunn says, The Suicide Squad is still in the earlier stages of pre-production, with the film not set to start filming until later this year. Some casting news has surfaced in the past weeks, from the casting of Idris Elba in a lead role to Jai Courtney and Viola Davis reprising their roles from David Ayer’s Suicide Squad.

James’ brother Sean — an actor who typically appears in Gunn-directed movies — previously told ComicBook.com that he’s not sure whether he’s in the Suicide Squad reboot.

“You know, I have no idea,” Gunn admits. “I’m always willing to do anything he [James] needs me to do. I’m also very, very respectful of the creative process from the point of view of the people who are writing and coming up with the story. I’ve been in the business long enough to know that story is king.”

The Suicide Squad hits theaters on August 6th, 2021. Other upcoming DC films include Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, and The Batman on June 25, 2021.

