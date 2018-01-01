‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Director James Gunn Hilariously Responds To Request For Zack Snyder ‘Justice League’ Cut

It goes without saying that DC Films fans are an overzealous bunch. Specifically Zack Snyder fans. While Marvel versus DC loyalties tends to cause divisive arguments, Snyder tends to inspire a rabid fan response.

When a Twitter war almost erupted over demands for the Snyder cut of Justice League, a random tagging of James Gunn prompted the Guardians Of The Galaxy director to turn the focus toward a charitable cause.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Two fans started an argument over whether the fabled Snyder cut would ever actually be released, and for some reason Gunn was tagged in the tweet from one fan asking him to help that version seeing the light of day.

Gunn, obviously, has nothing to do with that film and even said as much:

When another user chimed in and attempted to get Gunn to donate to a GoFundMe campaign specifically to help fund the completion of a Snyder cut, the director instead made a backhanded joke and diverted fans’ attentions to Rainforest Trust, a non-profit charity rated high for its program outreach in protecting threatened rainforests.

“Sure, Warner Bros is one of my favorite charities, but I think I’d rather donate to @RainforestTrust. In fact, I’ll give them a dollar for every retweet of this tweet up to 20k.”

Some might criticize the qualifier, saying that Gunn should just donate the amount to Rainforest Trust whether or not he gets 20,000 retweets. But they’re neglecting the incentivized nature at which humans tend to react to these sorts of calls to action.

It’s not to say that we should give Gunn the benefit of the doubt that he’d donate that amount whether or not he even reaches that amount of retweets, but that someone of his prominence shining the spotlight on the charity could bring more eyeballs on it, and thus more donations for the cause.

Either way, Gunn turned a strange Twitter beef into an opportunity to raise money to help prevent the destruction of rainforests — and that’s a win no matter how you slice it.