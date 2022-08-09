James Gunn Teases New DC Project After Peacemaker Season 2

Is James Gunn developing even more DC projects besides Peacemaker Season 2? That's the question on the mind of many fans after the filmmaker answered some questions on his Instagram Live. Fans have been worrying about the fate of Peacemaker following Warner Bros. Discovery shelving the Batgirl movie for HBO Max. Thankfully, Peacemaker creator James Gunn reassured fans and told them there was no need to worry. Seeing as how Peacemaker was a breakout hit on HBO Max and one of the streamer's biggest original series, it makes sense for WBD to continue with new seasons. As for what Gunn has planned after the second season of Peacemaker, that remains a mystery after his latest tease.

When James Gunn was asked if he was looking forward to any DC projects by a fan of The Suicide Squad, he replied, "I am! And thanks!" A second question prompted his tease of a mystery project. After being asked what he's currently writing right now, Gunn said, "Peacemaker Season 2... and another thing."

(Photo: James Gunn/Instagram)

(Photo: James Gunn/Instagram)

Now, it's currently unknown if James Gunn is referring to a completely new, unannounced DC project, or the reported The Suicide Squad/Peacemaker spinoff starring Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. While the plot of the potential series is a mystery, it is expected to build upon Waller's status quo at the end of the recent Season 1 finale of Peacemaker. In the HBO Max series, Waller's work with Task Force X and the Suicide Squad were outed to the public by her own daughter, Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks). In the time since that episode aired, fans had wondered what that decision could mean for the Suicide Squad going forward, and for Waller's own role within the DC universe.

Davis will reportedly executive produce the series, with Watchmen alum Christal Henry set to write and executive produce. Gunn, who helmed Waller's previous appearances in The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, will reportedly executive produce alongside Peter Safran.

The Suicide Squad's Idris Elba is also teasing a "big" DC return. In an interview with Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes reporter Erik Davis for his upcoming survival thriller Beast, the Bloodsport actor revealed he's "got a really big thing cooking for DC right now." In May, a cryptic Gunn hinted on Twitter that Elba's Bloodsport would return. "I am working very seriously on another DC project, where I'm very involved in the writing and the direction of it," Gunn recently told The Playlist. "There will be some blending of the characters from Peacemaker in the other shows I'm working on. And I'm involved with a couple of other [DC] things too."

