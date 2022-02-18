Peacemaker: James Gunn Reveals Finale Death That Crew Member Was Convinced Was Real

Apparently, the Peacemaker finale had one stunt that was so convincing that it had crew members feeling like an actual death had taken place on set! Gunn has been pretty open about the incident since it occurred in May of last year, while he was filming Peacemaker Season 1. However, now that the Peacemaker Season 1 has streamed on HBO Max, Gunn can be much more open and honest about exactly what took place, and which stunt went had a producer thinking his world was about to come crumbling down!

(WARNING: PEACEMAKER Season 1 Finale SPOILERS Follow!)

In the final episode of Peacemaker’s season 1, “Cow or Never” Peacemaker (John Cena) and his team launch an all-out assault on the farmhouse stronghold of the Butterflies and their food source the Cow. The team is hopelessly outnumbered, but Peacemaker has one ace up his sleeve: a bag full of his signature helmets.

One such helmet is the Sonic Boom Helmet, which lets ff multiple sonic book charges. The team sense Economos into the barn undercover, to plant the helmet so that Peacemaker can blow the cow up at zero risk to the team. It’s a noble plan, but it goes sideways very, very, quickly. A Butterfly member finds the helmet it carries it to the doorway of the barn, forcing Peacemaker to detonate it earlier than expected. The poor sap who was holding the helmet, well… you can imagine what happens to him.

Now that Peacemaker’s finale is out, James Gunn can confirm that the sonic boom action sequence left one producer thinking a man had actually been blown up:

“When that guy (Cool Steve) explodes with the helmet? Our producer Simon Hatt saw that as we filmed it, not knowing the exploding dummy wasn’t Neil the actor, & thought we actually exploded him!! #PeacemakerParty #peacemaker”

At the time of the actual incident, Gunn could only tease the sequence in Twitter post: “Last night we exploded a building and a dummy was standing in the doorway and for a full five seconds our producer, Simon, who didn’t know the dummy was a dummy, thought we accidentally killed a guy. I’m not kidding. 😂 #Peacemaker”

Hopefully someone, somehow, got a video of producer Simon Hatt’s reaction to the sequence – because that is exactly the sort of gold Gunn needs for a Peacemaker Season 1 blooper reel.

Peacemaker has been renewed for season 2, with Gunn getting to celebrate the news before Season 1 was even over. Now it’s being reported that the Season 1 finale has done record numbers for HBO Max.

Peacemaker is now streaming on HBO Max.