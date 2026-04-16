DC Comics’ 7 Biggest Grudges of All Time

DC Comics introduced readers to the superhero and supervillain grudge. Back in the Golden Age, we had rivalries like Superman and the Ultra-Humanite, Jay Garrick and Rival, Vandal Savage and everyone, with other grudges, like Batman and Joker and Supes and Lex, just getting started. As the years went on and the DC Multiverse got bigger, more grudges popped up, and that leads us to the present day. These grudges have defined many heroes and villains over the decades, becoming the cornerstone of numerous stories and creating animosity that has entertained readers to no end. The most iconic of these bitter relationships have become legendary.

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Looking at the many DC grudges, there are some that rise above the others. They’ve become a part of the fabric of the DC Multiverse, blessing readers with some of the most entertaining battles and arguments ever. These seven grudges are the biggest in DC Comics, creating hatred that has burned for decades.

7) The New Teen Titans/Deathstroke

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The Teen Titans have become legends, and Deathstroke is a huge part of that. The team battled many villains, but their enmity with the mercenary has defined them. Wade Wilson’s son Grant died trying to fulfill H.I.V.E.’s contract on the team, and he decided to take it up, eventually planting Terra on the team in “The Judas Contract” to destroy them. Since then, they’ve been allies and enemies, with Wilson’s hatred of the team following them into adulthood. He basically hates any hero who joins the Titans, teen or otherwise, and their paths keep crossing violently.

6) Hal Jordan/Sinestro

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Sinestro is Hal Jordan’s most storied enemy, and their rivalry has a sad core. See, Hal and Thal Sinestro are actually the best of friends, two men who met when Jordan became a Green Lantern and just clicked. However, Thal believed that fear was the best way to impose order, and this led to the two of them clashing for years. They’ve defeated the greatest enemies together, but have also had some of the most savage battles. Their grudge is honestly a tragedy, one that keeps bearing foul fruit over the years.

5) Green Arrow/Hawkman

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Green Arrow and Hawkman are both heroes, but that doesn’t change the fact that they hate each other. At first, it was mostly because Ollie was a liberal (we’d probably call him a leftist today) and Hawkman was a conservative. Identity Crisis changed that to fighting over whether to mindwipe Dr. Light, but even with that story basically being non-canon now, they still hate each other. They’ve fought many times. While they are able to fight against other foes, whenever they’re together, there’s always a chance that they will end up coming to blows.

4) Wonder Woman/Cheetah

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Wonder Woman doesn’t have many great villains, and Cheetah is the best of them. There have been several Cheetahs over the years, but one with the biggest grudge with Diana has always been Barbara Minerva. Barbara and Wondie started out as friends, but all of that changed as time went on. Minerva gained the power of the Cheetah and the two have been battling ever since. Their grudge is intensely personal; they’re obviously in love with each other to an extent and that makes it all the more tragic. They’re locked in a struggle that will never end well for either of them.

3) Barry Allen/Reverse Flash

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Barry Allen took up the mantle of the Flash and patrolled Central City, becoming an icon that would echo far into the future, including the 25th century. Eobard Thawne became obsessed with him, and would change himself until he was basically Barry. He then went back in time and eventually became an enemy to his idol. Since then, the Reverse Flash has become the greatest hater of them all. He will do anything to hurt Allen, moving back and forth through time to find new ways to torment the hero.

2) Batman/The Joker

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The Joker is Batman’s greatest foe, and the two of them have been clashing for years. There are many aspects to their animosity, but the main one is the simplest: Joker wants merry chaos and Batman wants beneficial order. They will never get along as long as they are in their right minds and have been violently colliding for ages. If there is any enemy that could make the Dark Knight break his no-kill vow, it’s the Clown Prince of Crime. They will never stop hating each other, and will be locked in a death spiral for all eternity (or until they stop being popular; whichever comes first).

1) Superman/Lex Luthor

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Lex Luthor wasn’t Superman’s first arch-enemy, but he would become the one who lasted. Their hatred has been retconned in numerous ways over the years, but it all comes down to this: Clark Kent is a person who will do anything to help other peoples and Lex Luthor is one who will do anything for himself. This has set them against each other many times; the Man of Steel is always there to stop Luthor’s plans and this had made the billionaire genius hate him more. However, Kal-El is the type of person not to hate anyone and he hopes for the best for his foe, giving their enmity an interesting shade. They are even able to work together very well, but there’s always the shadow of their animosity hanging over them.

What’s your favorite DC grudge? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!