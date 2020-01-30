James Gunn Posts Mysterious Tease for The Suicide Squad

Production continues on the upcoming DC movie The Suicide Squad and a surprising comment from director James Gunn has fans reeling about the possibilities of what it could mean. As revealed on the /r/DC_Cinematic subreddit, last week cast member Daniela Melchior posted a photo from the set revealing that it was the 68th day of production on the new movie. Gunn replied to her photo with a series of emojis and nothing else, the emojis in question being an eagle, a leopard, a horse, and a rat. Some fans are interpreting this comment as a clue about some of the specific characters that will populate the team in the new movie, especially since early reports of the characters line-up with their guesses.

The Eagle almost certainly refers to Peacemaker, the character that John Cena won’t confirm or deny that he is playing, since the character wears an Eagle insignia on his chest; with rat certainly an allusion to Ratcatcher, the role that Melchior is rumored to be in the film. As for the leopard and horse, that all remains to be seen but some popular guesses include the likes of Knight, Bronze Tiger, or even Vixen. For the time being we’ll have to wait and see.

Though the bulk of The Suicide Squad was shot in Atlanta, Georgia, the production will be moving to Panama in the coming days. Despite what the title for Gunn’s new movie might imply, The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran has made it a point to let fans know Gunn’s take on the team is not a direct sequel to David Ayer’s movie. “It’s called The Suicide Squad,” Safran said. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

Cast members returning from the original Suicide Squad movie include Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag), and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang). Newcomers to the franchise include Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, and John Cena amongst others.

The Suicide Squad is set to hit theaters August 6, 2021.

