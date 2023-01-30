James Gunn Promises Answers About DC Studios Slate After Congressman Threatens Congressional Hearing

James Gunn is promising some answers about the DC Studios slate, now that he's feeling some political pressure on the matter. Gunn responded to a tweet by US Congressman and mayor Robert Garcia (a self-professed "Comic Book Nerd") who (jokingly) demanded that "If @JamesGunn doesn't present the new DCU plan by February 1st, I'm calling him in for a congressional hearing where I will ask the tough questions everyone wants to know."

In his response, Gunn first quoted Garcia's tweet with a concerned-face emoji; the congressman followed up by explaining that "sir, the American people deserve answers."

Gunn ended the chat by simply stating "And answers they will receive."

After that, it was celebration time for DC Fans who are thirsty to know what the next phase of the DC Universe will look like – from fans to some of the biggest names in comics. See Below.

When Will The DC Studios Release Slate Get Announced?

Fans are still waiting on the edge of their seats for that answer, as rumor had it that Gunn and Peter Safran would present at least some early phase of the DC release slate by February. So while Gunn's latest response doesn't qualify as confirmation, a lot of DC fans are still going to take it as a sign.