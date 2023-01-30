James Gunn Promises Answers About DC Studios Slate After Congressman Threatens Congressional Hearing

By Kofi Outlaw

James Gunn is promising some answers about the DC Studios slate, now that he's feeling some political pressure on the matter. Gunn responded to a tweet by US Congressman and mayor Robert Garcia (a self-professed "Comic Book Nerd") who (jokingly) demanded that "If @JamesGunn doesn't present the new DCU plan by February 1st, I'm calling him in for a congressional hearing where I will ask the tough questions everyone wants to know."

In his response, Gunn first quoted Garcia's tweet with a concerned-face emoji; the congressman followed up by explaining that "sir, the American people deserve answers." 

Gunn ended the chat by simply stating "And answers they will receive." 

After that, it was celebration time for DC Fans who are thirsty to know what the next phase of the DC Universe will look like – from fans to some of the biggest names in comics. See Below. 

When Will The DC Studios Release Slate Get Announced? 

Fans are still waiting on the edge of their seats for that answer, as rumor had it that Gunn and Peter Safran would present at least some early phase of the DC release slate by February. So while Gunn's latest response doesn't qualify as confirmation, a lot of DC fans are still going to take it as a sign. 

DC Studios v Congress

You know it's a mess when the US government feels entitled to give you the side-eye...

V I C T O R I O U S!

DC's Tom Taylor (Nightwing) joined Congressman Garcia in celebrating this minor win in the long war for DC Universe supremacy.

Gunn Goes to Washington

Will everything here be Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice jokes? Scroll on to find out!

Superman Approves

The classic Man of Steel approves of this message.

WHENNNNNNNNNNNN?!

The only question that truly matters to DC fans everywhere.

What's Cooking at DC Studios?

This is the OTHER big question DC fans are asking right now.

Sell Tactics

Some conspiracy theorists think Warner Bros. Discovery is just firming up the DC brand to sell it off to someone else. But that's CRAZY... right?

Hope it's Worth the Hype

Lot riding on this DC Studios announcement... FOR SURE.

DC Studios Reveals: MORE WAITING

If the only thing we learn is that it's going to be years before we actually get anything... it would be classic DC.

The Announcement We Deserve

This wouldn't be the DC Studios movie we NEED, but (with Michael Keaton still around), it would be the one we DESERVE.

