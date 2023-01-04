U.S. Congressman to Be Sworn Into Office With Copy of DC's Superman #1

DC Comics has been having a rough go of it on the film side for the past few years but it seems that they may have finally found their footing after hiring James Gunn and Peter Safran to lead their DC Studios arm. Gunn recently revealed that he was penning a new Superman movie without Henry Cavill in the titular role, and that it would focus on the character when he first arrived in Metropolis. Even though the Man of Steel hasn't had his own solo move in ten years, he still has some die-hard fans including this U.S. Congressman. Robert Garcia, who was the former Mayor of Long Beach, CA, has been elected as a U.S. Congressman and will have to swear himself in on the U.S. Constitution. Under the constitution will be a few items that he holds dear, including an original copy of the first Superman comic book. You can check out his post below!

"Will be proudly sworn-in to Congress on the U.S. Constitution," Garcia wrote on Twitter. "Underneath the Constitution will be 3 items that mean a lot to me personally. A photo of my parents who I lost to covid, my citizenship certificate & an original Superman #1 from the @librarycongress. 🇺🇸😊."

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The most recently released DC Film to hit theaters was the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

