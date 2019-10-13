James Gunn Says The Suicide Squad Is the Biggest, Most Fun Film He’s Worked On

Over the past five years, James Gunn has been attached to three blockbuster films for Hollywood’s two leading studios. In his time making comic book-based properties, Gunn says no film has ever been bigger — or more fun to make, for that matter — than The Suicide Squad, a movie the filmmaker is now in production on. In a fan Q&A Sunday afternoon on Instagram, Gunn revealed Squad is the most fun he’s had on a movie while his most challenging to make was Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 for Marvel Studios.

“They’re all challenging,” Gunn said in response to a fan question. “Super was physically brutal – so much movie and so little time to shoot it. [Guardians of the Galaxy] Vol. 1 was scary because I didn’t know if people would get the vibe. [Guardians of the Galaxy] Vol. 2 was the hardest because of my mental state. [The Suicide] Squad is the most complex and biggest but also the most fun so far. So I guess overall Vol. 2.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The comment is sure to cause some conversation amongst fans of the competing comics universes, especially with each of the worlds having a respective film franchise. On the front, Gunn previously went on record saying each of the publishers benefits from the other.

“As I’ve said so many times, at the end of the day, Marvel & DC fans have a lot more in common than they do not. I am now & have been for almost all my life, both,” Gunn tweeted. “Maybe you like one more than the other – that’s cool – but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy them all or that you have to tear the other down… I know I & my partners at both Marvel & DC believe what’s good for one studio is generally good for all: spurring each other on daily with heartfelt, spectacular & innovative entertainment that keeps audiences around the world loving movies based on or inspired by sequential art… Let’s go, team(s).”

The Suicide Squad bows August 6, 2021. Gunn is also set to direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for Marvel Studios, although it has yet to set a release date.

Joker is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming DC Films movies include Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.