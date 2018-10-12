Marvel and DC Fans React to James Gunn on ‘Suicide Squad 2’

Well, it looks like Marvel and DC’s film universes have intersected in a unique way.

According to new reporting, James Gunn is being brought on to write – and possibly direct – DC Films‘ Suicide Squad 2. This comes after Gunn was fired from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 earlier this year, after a deluge of his past tweets about pedophilia and rape were uncovered.

While there’s no telling what Gunn’s future on the project could be, the thought of the director jumping from Marvel to DC – much less being brought on to direct another high-profile superhero project – has created quite a stir online. For the most part, fans are pretty divided about the news, and aren’t sure if this will end up being a good or a bad decision. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

A New Fan

James jumped ship quick!!! This is one way to get me excited for a film I otherwise didn’t care about. #SuicideSquad2 https://t.co/3cVQexCEZx — Evan (@HarrisHarrisev9) October 9, 2018

No Thank You

I would have been slightly interested in the Suicide Squad sequel, but if WB hires James Gunn to write or direct it, no way I’m seeing it in theaters. Not supporting that. I know Americans love redemption stories, but no thank you. — Lucas Rémoussin (@LucasRemoussin) October 9, 2018

In Gif Form

James Gunn & Warner Bros/DC at their meeting for Suicide Squad 2 negotiations #SuicideSquad2 pic.twitter.com/8iQ0lsqsCL — pj (@PJ_Botello97) October 9, 2018

Confused

Warner Bros…..We liked to do things a little different…..? Let’s hire James Gunn …DC fans like pic.twitter.com/AOrX6JWyWE — Seinfeld ✩ (@RKSA1970) October 9, 2018

Please?

What you hear: James Gunn is doing Suicide Squad 2



What I hear: we’re one step closer to live-action Ch’p pic.twitter.com/Gmet9YXGEQ — Joshua Yehlblazer (@JoshuaYehl) October 9, 2018

A Good Point

anyways james gunn is the upteenth example of men never facing lasting repercussions for their actions and wrongdoings, so y’all can stop talking about the scary times you’re facing — ?????? (@selinakxle) October 9, 2018

An Important Question

Wait… what happened to Gavin O’Conner directing and writing #SuicideSquad2 pic.twitter.com/hcYgD2fr7p — Adam (@thaMovieJamm) October 9, 2018

One Theory