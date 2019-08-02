James Gunn Teases Explosions and Falling Structures in The Suicide Squad

It might have taken Clint Eastwood in order for James Gunn to spill some details about his first foray into the DC Comics movie universe, but the filmmaker teased that his patented brand of chaos will be up front and center in The Suicide Squad.
In an emotional Instagram post featuring his brother Peter, Gunn praised Eastwood’s hospitality as they visited the set of his latest production. And in doing so, he revealed that The Suicide Squad will likely be every bit as epic as his first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies.
Clint Eastwood has been one of my heroes for a long time. His films, both as a director and actor, are an enormous influence. Unforgiven is a cinematic lynchpin for me, a movie that blew my mind the first time I saw it and has continued to do so every one of the 25 or so times I’ve seen it since – but his influence as a director goes all the way back to his debut with Play Misty for Me. That’s not even to mention his work as an actor with Sergio Leone and Don Siegel, two other directors I adore, and his work in gems like In the Line of Fire, Magnum Force, and Where Eagles Dare. Hell – I even, somewhat embarrassingly, know all the words to all the songs in Paint Your Wagon. So when The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran and I got the opportunity to hang out with Clint on the set of his new film, The Ballad of Richard Jewell, I was nervous. After all, they say never meet your heroes. But in person, Clint was kind and easy to talk to. And we got to talk a lot – about his directing style, his new movie, the movies he’s made previously, and more. Clint has a Buddha-like serenity in the middle of the madness of filmmaking, and I got to watch him take charge of an enormous set with a quiet authority – soft words that ripple giant waves. He showed his crew the kindness, loyalty and respect they deserved (and they love him for it in return.) In short, he was just the kind of guy I’d hope he’d be (also, the movie looks amazing and Paul Walter Hauser – @pwhauser – as Richard Jewell is killing it.) So as far as the whole “don’t meet your heroes” thing goes, my experience is 8 out of 10 times you SHOULD. Thanks for inviting us into your home, Clint! I’ll try and take a little bit of that serenity as I walk into the explosions and falling structures of The Suicide Squad.
Gunn is hard at work on the new movie, though that’s coming at the expense of his plan for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. While some fans were hopeful that the movie’s official announcement would be revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, the project only received a cursory mention by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
But the writer and director took to social media to promise that his final film in the Guardians trilogy is on the way, but that he plans to finish The Suicide Squad first.
Producer Peter Safran praised that the movie, being confused as both a sequel and a reboot of the original David Ayer film, will be pure James Gunn.
“It’s called The Suicide Squad,” producer Safran previously told ComicBook.com. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It’s not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”
Gunn praised the source material, possibly hinting at what version of the franchise people can expect.
“I have been an enormous fan of [Suicide Squad] in all its [DC Comics] incarnations – but to me there will always be something special about the [John Ostrander] run,” Gunn wrote on Twitter. “Black ops military tales with disposable, often forgotten super villains?! Pure perfection.“
The Suicide Squad is currently set to release on August 6, 2021.