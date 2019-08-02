James Gunn Teases Explosions and Falling Structures in The Suicide Squad

It might have taken Clint Eastwood in order for James Gunn to spill some details about his first foray into the DC Comics movie universe, but the filmmaker teased that his patented brand of chaos will be up front and center in The Suicide Squad.

In an emotional Instagram post featuring his brother Peter, Gunn praised Eastwood’s hospitality as they visited the set of his latest production. And in doing so, he revealed that The Suicide Squad will likely be every bit as epic as his first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Thanks for inviting us into your home, Clint! I’ll try and take a little bit of that serenity as I walk into the explosions and falling structures of The Suicide Squad,” Gunn wrote on the social media platform.

Gunn is hard at work on the new movie, though that’s coming at the expense of his plan for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. While some fans were hopeful that the movie’s official announcement would be revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, the project only received a cursory mention by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

But the writer and director took to social media to promise that his final film in the Guardians trilogy is on the way, but that he plans to finish The Suicide Squad first.

Producer Peter Safran praised that the movie, being confused as both a sequel and a reboot of the original David Ayer film, will be pure James Gunn.

“It’s called The Suicide Squad,” producer Safran previously told ComicBook.com. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It’s not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

Gunn praised the source material, possibly hinting at what version of the franchise people can expect.

“I have been an enormous fan of [Suicide Squad] in all its [DC Comics] incarnations – but to me there will always be something special about the [John Ostrander] run,” Gunn wrote on Twitter. “Black ops military tales with disposable, often forgotten super villains?! Pure perfection.“

The Suicide Squad is currently set to release on August 6, 2021.