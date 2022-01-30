James Gunn Teases “Wildest Episode Yet” of Peacemaker

There are only three episodes left of Peacemaker, and James Gunn is teasing big things for the upcoming sixth episode. Last night, Gunn was joined by some of the HBO Max show’s cast for a Twitter watch party about the fifth episode, “Monkey Dory.” Gunn is always sharing fun facts and behind-the-scenes content from his projects, and last night was no exception. The director also gave a little tease for the next episode, and it has us stoked, especially after the cliffhanger in Episode 5.

“Oh no!! Poor Ads! Next week is gonna be the wildest episode yet – I mean… wow, I can’t wait… song over the credits is Dynazty – and I almost used it in,” Gunn teased. Someone in the comments asked Gunn if he could “post songs [from the] upcoming episode in [his] playlist,” and the director assured folks that it would be coming on Monday. You can check out his post below:

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1487618431167967234?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

In addition to John Cena in the titular role, Peacemaker also includes The Suicide Squad‘s Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt and Steve Agee as John Economos. The series also stars Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.



Peacemaker debuted on HBO Max earlier this month, and it’s a hit among critics and fans alike. The new DCEU series is a follow-up to Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which was released last year. Peacemaker sees Cena’s character joining forces with a new team in order to take down an alien species dubbed “butterflies.” Currently, Peacemaker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score, which means it’s officially the highest-reviewed project in the entire DCEU. ComicBook.com‘s own Jenna Anderson gave the series a 4 out of 5 and called it an “action-packed, profane, and bizarre story that perfectly suits its protagonists.”

“I didn’t go out to say I wanted to tell the story about toxic masculinity, just like I didn’t do that in my other movies,” Gunn recently explained to ComicBook.com. “Well, a little bit moreso in The Suicide Squad, actually. That was sort of in the forefront of my brain. I mean, at the end of the movie, you see the character that’s the masculine character save the day by becoming completely vulnerable with Ratcatcher. So it’s always a part of the stuff I do.”

The sixth episode of Peacemaker, “Murn After Reading,” will drop on HBO Max on Thursday.