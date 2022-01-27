Peacemaker Episode 6 Promo: “Murn After Reading”

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Peacemaker Episode 5, “Chapter 5: Monkey Dory.” Auggie Smith (Robert Patrick) is gunning for his son (John Cena) in the first look at Peacemaker Episode 6, “Chapter 6: Murn After Reading.” Freed from prison after being framed by John Economos (Steve Agee) for crimes he did not commit, the white supremacist leader of the Aryan Empire vows revenge as the armored supervillain The White Dragon. Meanwhile, Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) has made a startling discovery: Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji), leader of the Project Butterfly task force exterminating the insect-like extraterrestrials burrowing into brains across the globe, is an undercover Butterfly.

In the promo for “Murn After Reading,” premiering February 3 on HBO Max, Auggie goes to recover The White Dragon suit while Detective Song (Annie Chang) and the Evergreen P.D. pursue the fugitive Peacemaker and Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) as an alien invasion looms.

Series creator James Gunn, who directed five of eight episodes of Peacemaker, previously tweeted Episode 6 “has a special place” in his heart.

“I loved every single one. I have a particular fondness in my heart for Episode 6, which I think takes everything in a different direction, and explores stuff in a way that I never have before,” Gunn said in an interview with Supes on YouTube. In the classified Episode 8, “I got the chance to do some things that I’ve never been able to do, and it’s the biggest episode in the series,” added Gunn of the February 17 season finale, “but [Episode 6], I think, holds a special place in my heart.”

Five months after recovering from his mission to Corto Maltese in The Suicide Squad, Christopher Smith (John Cena) is back to fighting for freedom — his own.

Recruited by Task Force X shot caller Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) for a world-saving assignment known as Project Butterfly, Smith joins forces with a new squad: handler Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), tech and tactics expert John Economos (Steve Agee), new recruit Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), the unhinged Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) and team leader Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji).



New episodes of DC’s Peacemaker premiere Thursdays on HBO Max.