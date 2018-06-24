‘Aquaman’ Director Reportedly Set to Direct ‘Swamp Thing’ Pilot

Director James Wan apparently has a home within Warner Brothers’ DC live-action universe. According to new reports surfacing online, the Aquaman director has agreed to help direct the pilot of Swamp Thing for DC’s new streaming service DC Universe.

The report — which was made public by That Hashtag Show — states that Wan will co-direct the pilot alongside Deran Sarfian. Sarfian’s credits include Buffy the Vampire Slayer, House, and Fringe.

Swamp Thing, a series in which Wan is also producing, marks the second DC property Wan has worked on. His first project, Aquaman, is reportedly testing well enough to impress Warner Brothers executives.

“I think it’s hard in superhero movies to go to places you haven’t seen before,” Warner Bros. film chairman Toby Emmerich said in a recent interview. “You think of how much superhero content there is in theaters and television and [streaming], it’s hard to go to someplace you haven’t been before. Aquaman and the underwater world of it all is fresh and different. James Wan has done an incredible job with his team. It’s taking you to a different place and imagining it in a way you haven’t seen before. For a superhero movie to be in that realm is cool and badass.”

“When you think of franchise makers and franchise builders there are not many people who have [Wan’s] resume.” Emmerich continued. “That alone makes him an inspired choice. And he’s also made many movies as a director and producer for us at Warner Bros. and at New Line. So we know him really well. William Goldman wrote my favorite book on moviemaking, Adventures in the Screen Trade, and he wrote, ‘make movies with people you like, because it’s really hard, so it’s easier if you really like them.’ And we really like James.

“These movies are monsters.” Emmerich added. “So when you have a director you really like, and who likes you as a company and a culture, it’s a happier experience and, more often than not, a better movie.”

“When CDC researcher Abby Arcane returns to her childhood home of Houma, Louisiana, in order to investigate a deadly swamp-borne virus, she develops a surprising bond with scientist Alec Holland — only to have him tragically taken from her. But as powerful forces descend on Houma, intent on exploiting the swamp’s mysterious properties for their own purposes, Abby will discover that the swamp holds mystical secrets, both horrifying and wondrous — and the potential love of her life may not be dead after all.”

DC Universe is slated for release later this year while Aquaman swims into theaters December 21, 2018.