Jared Leto Defends DC Movies as Doing as Well as Marvel

For decades, comic book fans have enjoyed a playful rivalry between the two biggest publishers and their iconic heroes, DC Comics and Marvel. Much the way sci-fi fans regularly debate which is superior, Star Wars or Star Trek, comic fans argue the strengths and weaknesses of each publisher, which has evolved into a more passionate argument as both brands have begun to dominate the big screen. With the MCU having delivered audiences 22 movies which are widely praised by audiences and critics alike, compared to various entries in the DC Extended Universe being critical flops, some consider the MCU franchise superior. Suicide Squad star Jared Leto, on the other hand, sees them both as having their own massive successes that makes them equals.

“Oh, I think it has, just ask [Aquaman star] Jason Momoa,” Leto shared with Variety when asked why the DCEU wasn’t as big of a hit as the MCU. “I think Wonder Woman was one of the more exciting things ever to happen, it was phenomenal. It was a beautiful performance. I think the DC world has been pretty great for a long time. You can’t win every single time. But I think they’re doing just fine. People loved Shazam!, I haven’t seen it yet. People really loved that film. Who’s perfect? I’m not.”

Leto debuted as the Clown Prince of Gotham in the 2016 film which was a major financial success but earned poor reviews. Having followed Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which similarly earned dour reviews and a strong box office, some DC fans felt as though they had to support whatever projects they were given. The success of Wonder Woman helped prove that the quality of a film is more important than maintaining a brand, leading towards an overall reimagining of the future of DC films.

“I think DC is…they’re doing okay, man,” Leto confessed.

Despite the actor professing that the DCEU was doing just fine, he played it coyer when asked about when, if ever, he would be returning to the role.

“I would definitely play the Joker again,” Leto admitted. “It all depends on the script and the circumstances as it always does.”

