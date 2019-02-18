Jared Leto’s ‘Joker’ Movie And Harley Quinn & Joker Team-Up Movie Reportedly Not Happening

The DC is moving forward with a number of projects, including several starring Harley Quinn, though it seems the Joker Harley team-up movie is not one of those projects.

The DC movie slate includes Matt Reeves’ The Batman, Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984, and Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey The Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn, but according to Forbes the described Mad Love Joker Harley Quinn team-up film has been put on the back burner, if not fallen off completely.

That’s not the only project to go off the radar either, as Jared Leto‘s solo Joker movie has also been pushed out of the limelight. Leto’s performance as Joker in Suicide Squad was divisive but definitely had its fans. That said, WB seems to be putting the Joaquin Phoenix Joker film as a higher priority, especially with the set photos and teaser generating such buzz.

As for Margot Robbie’s Harley, she won’t be in a team-up movie with The Joker but she will be quite busy regardless. The actress will be front and center in Birds of Prey, and will also play an important role in Gotham City Sirens, which should end up pairing her with Catwoman and Poison Ivy, who would make their DC movie universe debuts. Recent reports have said that this is sort of a Harley Quinn trilogy, with the final act being a Birds of Prey vs Gotham City Sirens movie and having the two groups clash.

If they were to introduce the Batgirl solo film somewhere in between those movies, they could then introduce her as the new leader of the Birds of Prey in the final film, giving fans the team they know from the comics. Just a theory of course, but it makes sense right?

There’s also a Suicide Squad 2 in development, so it remains to be seen if Leto’s Joker would come back for that, or if they would just wipe the slate clean and start over with that character.

