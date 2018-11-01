Madame Tussauds Reveals Jason Momoa’s Aquaman Wax Figure

It’ll still be a few more months until Aquaman debuts on the big screen, but Madame Tussauds is gearing up for it in a very specific way.

The iconic company recently debuted the first look at their Aquaman-themed wax figure, which features Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa) in his iconic orange and green costume. The figure is set to make its debut in Justice League: A Call For Heroes, a themed exhibit inside Madame Tussauds Orlando.

The Aquaman figure will begin being displayed on December 4th, several weeks before his self-titled film is expected to make its debut.

“There is nowhere else in the world where fans can not only see a striking wax figure of Jason Momoa as Aquaman before the film hits theatres, but also take a SELFIE with the A-lister and actually join him in battle with the Justice League to save the world,” said Madame Tussauds Orlando General Manager James Paulding. “It’s the adventure of a lifetime that ONLY Madame Tussauds can deliver!”

While fans already were introduced to Momoa’s Aquaman in Justice League, it sounds like his solo venture will – much like this wax figure – show new sides of the hero.

“He’s serious, but he’s just jaded.” Momoa told reporters during a visit to Aquaman‘s set. “He’s just seen so much and he doesn’t really trust anyone. I think it’s all about building the trust and that’s the whole Justice League thing-just being the team. I think, I definitely want him to be…you can’t sit down and have a beer with Superman, you know what I mean? You can’t. There are things you can do with Batman that you can’t do with…I wanted Aquaman definitely to be that guy that, he’s blue collar.”

“I mean the whole thing about him, I wanted him blue collar,” Momoa continued. “He’s raised with his dad, worked on bikes, worked on old cars with his father and at a certain age he’s given this gift. He doesn’t know how to deal with it. His dad doesn’t want him in the water, ’cause he doesn’t want him taken away. The only thing he does know is that his mother was killed. He wants nothing to do with these people. F****** hates ’em. And, I wanted to see what kinds of jobs he did when he left his dad’s house, y’know, working on big oil rigs. He can go underneath and he saved people and he hasn’t saved people. And the side he can’t cope with is his human side. That’s what makes him great. That’s what’s gonna make him a great king is his humanity.”

Aquaman will debut in theaters on December 21st. It will be followed by Shazam on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.