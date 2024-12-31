Former Deadpool Director Volunteers for DC’s Lobo Movie After Jason Momoa’s Casting

Following his DCEU role as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Momoa was heavily rumored to take on the role of Lobo in Gunn’s upcoming successor franchise of the DCU. The news finally has finally become official of course, with confirmation that Jason Momoa will play Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and one filmmaker is already game to tackle a Lobo solo movie. News of Momoa’s casting has DC fans pumped, and it drew a particularly enthusiastic response from Deadpool 2 director David Leitch on Jason Momoa’s Instagram.

Following Momoa confirming his Lobo casting on Instagram, Leitch posted: “let’s do a Lobo feature” (sic) in the comments section. At the time of this writing, Momoa’s Lobo is only confirmed to appear in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. However, it stands to reason that Momoa’s Lobo will likely appear elsewhere in the DCU, and could perhaps get his own vehicle at some point.

Lobo has frequently battled Superman in the comics, so the ultimate goal might be to bring Momoa’s Lobo up against David Corenswet’s Man of Steel. Lobo’s role in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, presumably as an antagonist, could be intended to set that up. In either case, a Lobo spin-off movie could be also be Gunn’s intended endgame for DC’s Main Man, should his first appearance in Woman of Tomorrow be a hit with audiences.

David Leitch himself has earned an exceptional reputation among both action and superhero movie fans. The former stuntman made his directorial debut alongside fellow stunt veteran Chad Stahelski on 2014’s John Wick, with Leitch later solo directing the action films Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Bullet Train, and The Fall Guy.

Leitch’s involvement in Hobbs & Shaw in particular could be the gateway to him director a Lobo DCU movie. With Momoa reportedly also attached to the Fast & Furious franchise Hobbs & Reyes spin-off (with Momoa to reprise his Fast X role of Dante Reyes alongside Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs), Leitch could theoretically be a candidate to helm the project. In turn, that could also pave the way for Leitch to board a hypothetical Lobo movie alongside Momoa.

In the comics, Lobo hails from the planet Czarnia, whose entire populace was wiped out by the Main Man himself, with Lobo subsequently becoming a fun-loving, fast-talking space bounty hunter. Lobo’s popularity was particularly high in the mid-90s, when he was seen as riff on the darker comic book heroes of the time like Wolverine (whom Lobo even fought and lost to in 1996’s DC vs. Marvel crossover comic book series.) Whatever Lobo’s role in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow ends up being, Jason Momoa’s well-known energy and enthusiasm should suit the irreverent anti-hero well and show a different side of Momoa’s range in the superhero realm compared to his gruff but principled warrior as the DCEU’s King of Atlantis.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow releases in theaters on June 26th, 2026.