Jason Momoa Poses With ‘Aquaman’ Movie Statue

Aquaman star Jason Momoa couldn’t be more excited about bringing Aquaman to the big screen, and he’s also quite happy with all the slick merchandise.

Momoa was immensely impressed by the work of Prime 1 Studio, who create some of the most stunning statues around. The statue on display featured Aquaman in his Justice League costume and features a significant likeness, as well as some impressive detail in the suit. Momoa took a photo next to it, showing just how tall the statue is, which stands from his thigh to his upper chest. You can check out the photo below.

The statue retails for 999 dollars and stands approximately 34.5 inches (with trident down) and 36.8 with the trident up. It also features two interchangeable left and right arms, as well as an Atlantean Mother Box. The official description can be found below.

“Prime 1 Studio is proud to present Aquaman from the Justice League film. Arthur Curry features actor, Jason Momoa, as the King of the Seven Seas. Born with the Atlantean name Orin, he is the crown prince of Atlantis, as well as the superhero known as Aquaman,” the description reads.

“While initially reserved and content with his isolation from the surface world, Aquaman would eventually be recruited by Batman and Wonder Woman to be a member of the Justice League, in order to help defend Earth against the imminent alien invasion of Steppenwolf and his Parademon army. Aquaman, equipped with his trident up, stands approximately 37 inches tall with various interchangeable arms!” the description adds.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

“From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, ‘Aquaman,’ starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime — one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be … a king,” the movie’s summary reads.

Aquaman lands in theaters on Friday, Dec. 21.