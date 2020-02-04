BossLogic Turns Jason Momoa’s Super Bowl Ad Into A Terrifying Aquaman Poster

Usually, the Super Bowl is known for its comedic ads from a wide variety of beermakers, car dealers, movie studios, and the like. Then there was Quicken Loans’ Rocket Mortage bursting onto the scene Sunday night with the most horrific ad the Super Bowl audience had ever seen. In the ad, Jason Momoa is walking around his house informing viewers about the service at hand when he decides to “let it loose” and show “his true self.”

This involves ditching a bodysuit, revealing a scrawny little body underneath. Oh yeah, he then proceeded to take off a wig, revealing a bald head underneath. In case you’ve missed the memo — the muscles and flowing locks are Momoa’s two trademark looks. Now, fan art master BossLogic has immortalized the moment in a fan poster and it’s just as creepy as you’d expect.

Featuring the primary teaser poster for Aquaman, Momoa’s Arthur Curry stands strong in his orange king’s suit. The only problem — he’s got his Rocket Loans look instead of the King of the Sea look we’ve become accustomed to. Check out the fan poster for yourself below.

View this post on Instagram Before CGI on @prideofgypsies #aquaman 😁 #SuperBowlLIV A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic) on Feb 3, 2020 at 4:02pm PST

Before long, Momoa, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Patrick Wilson will reconvene to shoot Aquaman 2, something the latter of the bunch says will push the Atlantis mythos even further.

“I’m slightly briefed. Of course, I want to know everything, but I also have a great respect for him and the process to know that I’m okay staying out of it until it’s late in the game,” Wilson explained. “Sometimes, there’s so much information that I don’t ask because I don’t want to know, and I don’t want him to go, ‘I can’t tell you that yet.’ I just throw a little dart here and there. I’ll say, ‘So, what about this?‘ and he’ll say, ‘Well, this is what I’m thinking.’ But, we talk a lot. It’s funny, when I think about the answers that I gave you at the beginning of this and always pushing myself forward, even in the same genre, that’s James to a T.”

Wilson added, “I can tell you that even his concepts for Aquaman 2 are pushing it even further. Whatever that means. I have a few ideas of where Orm fits in, but I’m not gonna talk about them.”

Aquaman is available wherever movies are sold.

Other upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7th, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.