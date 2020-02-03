Super Bowl 2020: Viewers Are Traumatized by Jason Momoa's Rocket Mortgage Ad

Super Bowl 54 is officially underway, and there are quite a lot of commercials vying for attention during the event. At the time of this writing, we're not even halfway into the game itself -- but one advertisement might have already taken the cake. Towards the end of the first corner, Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans debuted their ad for the event, which featured an appearance from Aquaman and Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa. The ad saw Momoa advocating for being totally "comfortable in his own skin" -- which led to him "taking off" his muscles and nice hair, revealing a skinny and balding man underneath.

Home. Where comfortable means no shoes, no wig, and no … ? 🤔 See how Jason Momoa gets comfortable at home and how we can help you #GetComfortable financing one. pic.twitter.com/YydJuhPIuU — Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans (@RocketMortgage) February 3, 2020

While the advertisement was some clever use of CGI, it also was genuinely upsetting in a wide array of ways. As you would expect, Twitter responded accordingly to the spot, comparing it to everything from pre-serum Captain America to a very specific SpongeBob SquarePants reference. Read on to check it out.