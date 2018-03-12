Jason Todd Rumored for ‘Titans’ TV Series

The lineup for DC’s live action Titans series continues to impress.

Over the last few weeks, Geoff Johns and the folks at DC have rolled out several casting announcements for the upcoming Titans series, adding nearly the entire Doom Patrol roster to the already stellar lineup of the Titans team. Now this week, it looks like another beloved DC character could be making his way to the show.

Rumor has it that Jason Todd, one of the men to take on the Robin mantle, is going to appear on the series.

According to TitansTV.net, unconfirmed sources have reported that the seventh episode of the 13-episode series will be titled, “Jason Todd,” alluding to the addition of the character. While DC and Warner Bros. haven’t said anything about the news, the episode title does line up with the other titles that have been confirmed or rumored to this point. Johns himself revealed that episode six was titled “Doom Patrol,” just before confirming that the team was coming to the series.

For those who aren’t aware, Jason Todd was the second person to become Robin, following Dick Grayson. The character was tragically killed off in the comics in 1988. He later returned from the dead as the villainous Red Hood.

Titans could go in one of two directions when it comes to the addition of Jason Todd. With Dick Grayson looking to break out with his own team, Jason could be portrayed by a young man, acting as Robin under the tutelage of Batman, eventually leading to his untimely death. Or, Titans could begin the series with Jason already dead, allowing his comeback as Red Hood to be a part of the series.

Brenton Thwaites stars in Titans as Dick Grayson, alongside Ann Diop as Starfire, Ryan Potter as Beast Boy, Teagan Croft as Raven, Alan Ritchson as Hawk, and Minka Kelly as Dove. Dwain Murphy, Bruno Bichir, April Bowlby, and Jake Michaels have recently joined the cast as members of the Doom Patrol.

Titans will air on DC’s exclusive streaming service, though a release date has yet to be announced.

