Here Is What Jenna Dewan Could Look Like as Catwoman

Catwoman is just one of the many characters who has yet to be cast in the DC Extended Universe, but a new piece of fanart suggests a pretty interesting possibility.

BossLogic recently shared a new piece on his social media account, which reimagines Jenna Dewan as the beloved DC Comics antihero. You can check it out below.

Been a fan of @jennadewan since step up. I recently saw her cover of @WomensHealthMag and thought she looked like a cool cat woman in that pose. Yes I watched step up, the story of a gangster from a broken home that changes his life with the power of dance… And a hot chic 👀😅 pic.twitter.com/IKYTYq8GiV — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) September 3, 2018

It’s still too early to tell exactly who will be cast as Catwoman on the big screen, especially with the Gotham City Sirens movie seeming to be temporarily put on hold for Birds of Prey. In the years since the Sirens movie was announced, plenty of actresses have been suggested for the role, including Eiza Gonzalez, Priyanka Chopra, and Haley Bennett. But this fanart, as well as Dewan’s acting and dancing background, will surely inspire some people’s fancasts in one way or another.

Of course, Dewan is no stranger to the DC Comics adaptation world, previously playing Lucy Lane in the first season of Supergirl. While her tenure on the show was essentially wrapped up with the show’s move to The CW, it’s safe to say that she has a good idea of how to approach a beloved comic book character.

“You know, I think with everything, no matter if you’re playing a superhero or a regular character in the world, you have to find the truth in each character that you’re playing.” Dewan told ComicBook.com back in 2015. “You ask the same questions of a superhero that you would ask of a regular person. The more grounded and three-dimensional you can make a character, the better, and it just makes it more awesome that she’s going to have magic powers…[laughs]…to turn into something that’s really fun to play and to watch at some point. But she’s still Lucy Lane, she’s still a human being with flaws and strengths and all of the other things that go along with living life.”

What do you think of this fanart? Would you want to see Jenna Dewan playing Catwoman on the big screen? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019.